Shaw Communications, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

