Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

