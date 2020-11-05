Atul Pande Sells 5,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 2.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

