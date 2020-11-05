FY2021 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.05. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $185.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after buying an additional 191,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,722,000 after buying an additional 120,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $2,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

