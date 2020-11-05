Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.78. Tantech shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 443,901 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

