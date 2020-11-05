Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.78. Tantech shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 443,901 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share
-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. This Quarter
-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. This Quarter
Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ferrovial
Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ferrovial
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen
UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen
Shaw Communications, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Shaw Communications, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report