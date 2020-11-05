DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Insmed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Insmed by 51.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 79.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $7,512,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.48.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

