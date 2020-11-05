Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 174.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 189,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,548 shares of company stock worth $37,436,060. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $144.84 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $147.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

