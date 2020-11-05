Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,581 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

NYSE:DELL opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.