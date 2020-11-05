TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFFP. ValuEngine cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TFFP stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,268,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $19,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

