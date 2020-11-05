Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $147.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.76. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

