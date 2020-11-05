Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $460.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.