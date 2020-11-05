VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VER. Mizuho boosted their target price on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of VEREIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in VEREIT by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 149,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in VEREIT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 306,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

