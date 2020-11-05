VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VER. Mizuho boosted their target price on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of VEREIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in VEREIT by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 149,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in VEREIT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 306,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VEREIT Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
