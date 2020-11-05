ValuEngine Upgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to “Hold”

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.