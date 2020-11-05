ValuEngine Downgrades Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Sell

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.87.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW opened at $184.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.65.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.