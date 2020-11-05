Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

WTRH opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $303.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. FMR LLC grew its position in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waitr by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Waitr during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waitr by 739.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Waitr by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

