BidaskClub Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to “Strong-Buy”

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

