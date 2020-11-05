American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.
AFIN opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $649.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.19.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
