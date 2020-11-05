American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

AFIN opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $649.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Finance Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in American Finance Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

