Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

ALBO stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $518.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,540 shares of company stock valued at $808,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

