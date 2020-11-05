BidaskClub Upgrades Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Buy

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Athenex has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $993.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $2,248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,030,941 shares of company stock worth $22,394,986. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Athenex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

