Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

