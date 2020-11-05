BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 15.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 201.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 139.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

