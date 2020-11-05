BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.93% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $6,086,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 108.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 32.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 151,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $875,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

