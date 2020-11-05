BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CL King raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.18. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 36.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $3,179,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

