BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CL King raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.18. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 36.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $3,179,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Analyst Recommendations for BJ`s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Univest Financial Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Univest Financial Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
VEREIT Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
VEREIT Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Valmont Industries to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades Valmont Industries to “Hold”
ValuEngine Downgrades Willis Towers Watson Public to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Willis Towers Watson Public to Sell
Waitr Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Waitr Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
BidaskClub Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares to “Strong-Buy”
BidaskClub Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares to “Strong-Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report