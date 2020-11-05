Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

CAR opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.50. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 135.09% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 285,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $9,560,565.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $6,264,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,024,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

