Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 89.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

