ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCXI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of CCXI opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -98.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

