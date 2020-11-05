Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

