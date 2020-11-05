Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

COHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Longbow Research raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $127.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.19. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 32.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $22,501,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 7.9% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

