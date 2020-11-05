Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

