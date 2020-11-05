Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

