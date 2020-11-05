CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Shares of CYBR opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84, a PEG ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

