CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.
Shares of CYBR opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84, a PEG ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
