The Progressive (PGR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Nov 5th, 2020

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect The Progressive to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

