Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,838,000 after buying an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,162,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 998,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 342,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

