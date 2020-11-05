Atlantica Yield (AY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Yield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:AY opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Atlantica Yield Company Profile
Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.
