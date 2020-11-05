Atlantica Yield (AY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Yield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

NASDAQ:AY opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AY has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.