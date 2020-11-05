Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.29 million, a PE ratio of 213.61 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.