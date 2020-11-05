Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 19.14%.

BVN opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

