New Look Vision Group (BCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect New Look Vision Group to post earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.60 million.

TSE BCI opened at C$30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40. New Look Vision Group has a twelve month low of C$20.11 and a twelve month high of C$34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price target on New Look Vision Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Look Vision Group from C$38.50 to C$39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

