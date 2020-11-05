AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11).

AQB stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Earnings History for AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)

