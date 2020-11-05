AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11).

AQB stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

