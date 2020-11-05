Intelligent Systems (INS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Intelligent Systems to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $319.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

