Commerzbank (CBK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/4/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €3.90 ($4.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.10 ($6.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.20 ($8.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.60 ($6.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.90 ($5.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.30 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €3.80 ($4.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.90 ($5.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

CBK stock opened at €4.26 ($5.01) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.16. Commerzbank AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

