Head to Head Review: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) vs. Snowflake (NASDAQ:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Snowflake shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Snowflake and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake N/A N/A N/A Synopsys 17.88% 14.66% 8.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and Synopsys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synopsys $3.36 billion 10.54 $532.37 million $3.45 67.63

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Snowflake.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Snowflake and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 11 9 0 2.32 Synopsys 0 0 13 0 3.00

Snowflake presently has a consensus target price of $264.95, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $216.77, suggesting a potential downside of 7.09%. Given Snowflake’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Synopsys.

Summary

Synopsys beats Snowflake on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions; and professional and other services. It has a collaboration with IBM Research's AI Hardware Center to advance the development of chip architectures and design methodologies critical to the next generation of AI chips. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

