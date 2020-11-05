Head to Head Contrast: Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) & Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Erytech Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 968.06 -$8.35 million N/A N/A Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -1.66

Seneca Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Erytech Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seneca Biopharma and Erytech Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Erytech Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Erytech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -221.07% -138.92% -121.18% Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erytech Pharma has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats Seneca Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidates include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke and in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

