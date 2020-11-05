Head-To-Head Contrast: Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORSX) and Communications Systems (OTCMKTS:JCS)

Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORSX) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Orsus Xelent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Orsus Xelent Technologies has a beta of -5.78, suggesting that its share price is 678% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orsus Xelent Technologies and Communications Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orsus Xelent Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems $50.91 million 0.69 $6.47 million $0.02 188.00

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Orsus Xelent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Orsus Xelent Technologies and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orsus Xelent Technologies N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems 5.78% 1.64% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orsus Xelent Technologies and Communications Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orsus Xelent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Communications Systems has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Communications Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Orsus Xelent Technologies.

Summary

Communications Systems beats Orsus Xelent Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orsus Xelent Technologies

Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing cellular phones for retail and wholesale distribution in the People's Republic of China. It offers cell phones for global system for mobile communications and code division multiple access platforms to a range of customers and dealers, such as ordinary users, tailored operators, and specialized users from various fields of business and government. The company sells its products to provincial and national sales distributors and dealers. It has strategic partnerships with CEC Mobile Co., Ltd.; Beijing Xingwang Shidai Tech & Trading Co., Ltd.; and CECT-Chinacom Communications Co., Ltd. The company was formerly Universal Flirts Corp. and changed its name to Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. in April 2005. Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge. The Transition Networks segment manufactures and sells Power over Ethernet switches, media converters, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity and data transmission products. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The JDL Technologies segment offers information technology managed services, such as network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services to commercial, education, and healthcare markets. Its Net2Edge segment manufactures and markets Ethernet based network access devices. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

