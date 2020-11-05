Head to Head Contrast: Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) versus Middlefield Banc (OTCMKTS:MBCN)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Security Federal alerts:

This table compares Security Federal and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $46.03 million 1.64 $7.79 million N/A N/A Middlefield Banc $59.37 million 2.05 $12.71 million $1.95 9.79

Middlefield Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Security Federal and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Security Federal has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Middlefield Banc pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 14.69% 7.13% 0.68% Middlefield Banc 17.82% 7.62% 0.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Security Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Security Federal on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 17 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, it had financial service offices in Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, Plain City, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.