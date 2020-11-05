Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) vs. Till Capital (NASDAQ:TILCF) Financial Comparison

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -17.45% 82.76% 1.17% Till Capital N/A -6.49% -2.07%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maiden and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maiden presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Maiden’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maiden is more favorable than Till Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Maiden has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maiden and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $576.14 million 0.18 -$131.90 million N/A N/A Till Capital $160,000.00 57.04 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maiden.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maiden beats Till Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

