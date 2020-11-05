Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) vs. Dolphin Entertainment (OTCMKTS:DLPN) Head to Head Comparison

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Epoxy and Dolphin Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy $100,000.00 0.07 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $25.00 million 0.81 -$1.19 million N/A N/A

Epoxy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Epoxy has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 4.76, meaning that its share price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Epoxy and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.06%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Epoxy.

Profitability

This table compares Epoxy and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -10.52% -20.57% -5.96%

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Epoxy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Epoxy Company Profile

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

