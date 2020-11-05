$0.31 EPS Expected for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. Vishay Precision Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

VPG stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $371.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.