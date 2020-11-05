$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $83.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLDN. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $331.33 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $38.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

