$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.67. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,575.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

