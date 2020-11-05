RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.69 ($41.99).

FRA:RWE opened at €33.87 ($39.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.06. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

